Short Interest in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Declines By 21.8%

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 931,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. Raymond James upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 274.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Renasant by 279.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Renasant by 327.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Renasant during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Renasant during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Trading Down 1.4 %

Renasant stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 222,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.15. Renasant has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $41.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Renasant will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

