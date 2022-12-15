Short Interest in Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Declines By 45.5%

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Renishaw Price Performance

RNSHF traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $40.88. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. Renishaw has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

Get Renishaw alerts:

About Renishaw

(Get Rating)

Read More

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.