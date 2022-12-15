Short Interest in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Rises By 47.1%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

RMBI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,709. The stock has a market cap of $148.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.66. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 611,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1,184.7% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 141,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 130,320 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

