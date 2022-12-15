Short Interest in Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Declines By 21.1%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Riverside Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 138,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,450. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

