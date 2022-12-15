Short Interest in Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Declines By 21.1%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Riverside Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Riverside Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 138,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,450. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
About Riverside Resources
