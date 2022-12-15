Short Interest in SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Increases By 43.2%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 748,400 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the November 15th total of 522,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,496.8 days.

SBI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBHGF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.62. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. SBI has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business and Non-financial Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

