Short Interest in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOBW) Decreases By 45.3%

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ScION Tech Growth II Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of SCOBW stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,159. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.

