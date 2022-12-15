Short Interest in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Decreases By 38.0%

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the November 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Scopus BioPharma Price Performance

NASDAQ SCPS traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 31,236,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,100. Scopus BioPharma has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scopus BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) by 438.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,623 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Scopus BioPharma worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Scopus BioPharma Company Profile

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase.

