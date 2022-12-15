Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Expands By 98.2%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the November 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Siyata Mobile Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of SYTA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,347. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Siyata Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 232.65% and a negative return on equity of 136.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.