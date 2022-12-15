Short Interest in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Drops By 26.3%

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,900 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 409,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMP. StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.50. 98,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,190. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $765.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $237,508.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 650,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,559,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $48,633.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,394.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $237,508.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 650,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,559,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,662 shares of company stock worth $1,126,192. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,153,000 after buying an additional 37,157 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,472,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,868,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,773,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,229,000 after buying an additional 36,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,542,000 after buying an additional 95,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.