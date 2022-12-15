Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Drops By 27.1%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.86% of SunLink Health Systems worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock remained flat at $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday. 16,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,074. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.03. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SunLink Health Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:SSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

