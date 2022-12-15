Short Interest in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Drops By 21.3%

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 304,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $152,329.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $844,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Surmodics news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $152,329.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $844,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $91,500.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,392.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,872 shares of company stock worth $335,340. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Surmodics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 406,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,427,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Surmodics by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Surmodics by 11.5% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Surmodics by 47.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Surmodics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 71,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Surmodics Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.97. 110,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.97. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. Research analysts predict that Surmodics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.