Short Interest in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Decreases By 40.1%

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the November 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.28. 185,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,857. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

In related news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby bought 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,130.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at $78,670.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

Further Reading

