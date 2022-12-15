Short Interest in Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) Declines By 24.8%

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the November 15th total of 249,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Thorne HealthTech to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the third quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 93.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech Price Performance

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:THRN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,069. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $212.42 million, a P/E ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.60. Thorne HealthTech has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

