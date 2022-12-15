Short Interest in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Drops By 26.0%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 347,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,399,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,177,249.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,399,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,177,249.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Mott sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $2,239,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,355,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,825 shares of company stock worth $584,045 and have sold 422,870 shares worth $9,576,362. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 2.6 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,042,000 after purchasing an additional 284,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after purchasing an additional 425,350 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 152,240 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,139,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMCI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.65 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.