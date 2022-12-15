Short Interest in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Expands By 19.1%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,110,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TuSimple Stock Performance

Shares of TSP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,724. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $357.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.59.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuSimple

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 1,183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSP. Oppenheimer downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Articles

