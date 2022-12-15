Short Interest in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Expands By 19.1%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSPGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,110,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TuSimple Stock Performance

Shares of TSP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,724. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $357.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.59.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuSimple

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 1,183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSP. Oppenheimer downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Articles

