Short Interest in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Declines By 26.6%

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the November 15th total of 107,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE VLN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.61. 242,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,741. Valens Semiconductor has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $8.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $452.37 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $84,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

