Short Interest in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Increases By 60.7%

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the November 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:WDS traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $23.72. 555,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDS. Citigroup raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

