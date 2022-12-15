Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $671.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 130.24% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,620,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $6,517,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $4,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 92.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 521,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 507,029 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.