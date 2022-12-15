Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells $538,500.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,257,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $56.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.84 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 86.73% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SILK. Bank of America began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also

