Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Short Interest Update

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPKB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,450,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 5.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,039,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,208,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 589,114 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPKB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,126. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

About Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

