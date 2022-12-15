Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.18.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 885.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 587,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 528,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 439.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 334,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,564,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

