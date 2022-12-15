Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,101 shares during the period. Vermilion Energy makes up 3.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Vermilion Energy worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 484,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 272,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VET. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE:VET traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.40. 36,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.