Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

IWM traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.55. The stock had a trading volume of 832,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,454,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

