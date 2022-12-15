Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $484,000 in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Evolution Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 261,898 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 67.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 124,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Stock Down 3.0 %

EPM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,183. The company has a market cap of $226.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.38 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 55.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.