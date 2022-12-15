Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 67.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,800,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,350 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth $2,232,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 232.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 815,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 569,712 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 122.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 478,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,367. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

