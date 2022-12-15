Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 140,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 1.6% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,838,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,572 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 28,941.6% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,446,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,001 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,022,000 after buying an additional 2,142,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,618.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,117,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after buying an additional 2,080,457 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance
Shares of SH stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 527,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,198,949. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.71.
ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
