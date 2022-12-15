Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $16.59. 14,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 526,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 2.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,175,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 90,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 22,060 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,535,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after buying an additional 77,418 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.