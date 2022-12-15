Single Point Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $112.87 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $140.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

