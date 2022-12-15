Single Point Partners LLC Invests $467,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

