Single Point Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Single Point Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.