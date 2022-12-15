Single Point Partners LLC Sells 43,348 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Single Point Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,348 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 21.0% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $399.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

