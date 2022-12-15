SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Gap Down to $6.08

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $5.83. SiriusPoint shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 4,178 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $963.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. UBS Group AG raised its position in SiriusPoint by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

