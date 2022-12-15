SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Gap Down to $6.08

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $5.83. SiriusPoint shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 4,178 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $963.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter.
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
