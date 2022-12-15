Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the November 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

SYTA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 16,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Siyata Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Siyata Mobile ( NASDAQ:SYTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 232.65% and a negative return on equity of 136.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Siyata Mobile will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

