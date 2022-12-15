SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Loren A. Unterseher Sells 38,599 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 38,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $350,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622,393 shares in the company, valued at $196,115,104.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SkyWater Technology Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ SKYT opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $369.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 4.67. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.66%. The business had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SkyWater Technology (SKYT)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.