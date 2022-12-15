SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Loren A. Unterseher Sells 38,599 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 38,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $350,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622,393 shares in the company, valued at $196,115,104.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $369.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 4.67. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.66%. The business had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 180.4% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

