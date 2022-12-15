Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $773.03

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 773.03 ($9.48) and traded as low as GBX 743 ($9.12). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 773 ($9.48), with a volume of 278,303 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 710 ($8.71) to GBX 740 ($9.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Smart Metering Systems Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,316.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 772.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 835.88.

In related news, insider Ruth Leak purchased 2,825 shares of Smart Metering Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 708 ($8.69) per share, with a total value of £20,001 ($24,538.09).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

