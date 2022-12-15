SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Trading 1% Higher

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.76. 278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.68% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

