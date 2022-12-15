SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Short Interest Down 39.9% in November

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the November 15th total of 117,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SmartFinancial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SMBK stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $454.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on SMBK. DA Davidson lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Cathy G. Ackermann bought 5,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $144,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,765.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Articles

