Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SNN. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($19.02) to GBX 1,530 ($18.77) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,362.67.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 406.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

