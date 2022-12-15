Snowflake (SNOW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/14/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to $200.00.

12/2/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $105.00.

12/2/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $196.00.

12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $218.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $220.00 to $195.00.

12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $235.00 to $225.00.

12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $150.00.

12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $190.00.

12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $185.00.

12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $180.00.

12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $197.00 to $180.00.

11/22/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $185.00.

11/21/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $248.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $207.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $200.00.

11/2/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.59. The stock had a trading volume of 124,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,873. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.29 and a 200 day moving average of $155.54. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $362.52.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Snowflake by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

