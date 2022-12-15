Snowflake (SNOW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/14/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/5/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to $200.00.
- 12/2/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $105.00.
- 12/2/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $196.00.
- 12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $218.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $220.00 to $195.00.
- 12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $235.00 to $225.00.
- 12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $150.00.
- 12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $235.00 to $225.00.
- 12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $190.00.
- 12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $185.00.
- 12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $180.00.
- 12/1/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $197.00 to $180.00.
- 11/22/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $185.00.
- 11/21/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $248.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $207.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $200.00.
- 11/2/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/20/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Snowflake Stock Performance
SNOW traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.59. The stock had a trading volume of 124,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,873. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.29 and a 200 day moving average of $155.54. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $362.52.
Insider Activity at Snowflake
In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
