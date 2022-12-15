SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 433 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $199.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

