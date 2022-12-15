SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after buying an additional 413,241 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 866,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,704,000 after purchasing an additional 77,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $606,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $88.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

