SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 397 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100,748 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 124.6% in the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 89,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 49,803 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 438.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $182.68 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.24.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.