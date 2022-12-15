SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.68.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $220.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

