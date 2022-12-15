SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $452,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 17,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $956,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFA opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

