SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for about 1.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $1,205,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

