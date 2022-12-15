SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 229 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HSBC started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.15. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

