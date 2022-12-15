SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Short Interest Up 14.7% in November

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,990,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the November 15th total of 93,260,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,878,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,392,457. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

