SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Up 20.4% in November

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 829,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 689,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

Shares of SFTBY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.88. 192,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,105. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SFTBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SoftBank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

