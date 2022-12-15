Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 36.6% in November

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNOA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 7,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,460. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNOA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.54%.

(Get Rating)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

