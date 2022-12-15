Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.05

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 135376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Several brokerages have commented on SRNE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

