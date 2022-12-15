Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.05

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 135376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
Several brokerages have commented on SRNE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
